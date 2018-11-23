More than 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued to motorists on the M7 for breaking the speed limit, poor lane discipline and damaging crash barriers.

Two speed vans to be deployed to M7 while roadworks ongoing

Gardaí have warned motorists to slow down on the busy road due to ongoing roadworks.

Two speed vans will be deployed to this route from November 26 in a bid to make drivers stay within the speed limit.

32 motorists have so far been prosecuted for dangerous driving on the route since roadworks began.

Superintendent Declan McCarthy of Naas Garda District said: "To date, although no loss of life has occurred, there has been a number of very serious incidents. In the past week alone a truck crashed through a barrier in an effort to avoid slowing traffic up ahead. Separately, a van collided with a barrier and landed in the works area.

"Two GoSafe vans will be deployed to deter motorists from the temptation of increasing speed as they pass a speed van."

