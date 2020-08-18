Two seven-year-old boys rescued in Kerry after inflatable paddle-boards swept out to sea

TWO children were successfully rescued after paddle-boards on which they were playing were suddenly swept out to sea in Kerry.

The incident occurred at Smerwick Harbour near Ballyferriter off the Dingle Peninsula shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

It is understood a number of locals immediately became aware of their plight - and two men attempted to swim out to the children to assist them back to shore.

However, the wind and current foiled both attempts to reach the two seven-year-olds.

Local fishing craft were alerted and fishermen raced to the rescue as well as RNLI and Coast Guard units. They were successfully located and the youngsters were brought safely back to shore.

The entire incident was resolved within a matter of 30 minutes.

Locals said the youngsters were successfully reunited with their families at the scene and were uninjured though shocked.

Mick Sheeran of Blasket Islands Eco Marine Tours explained that he was on a whale-watching trip north of Ceann Sibéal with 12 passengers when

he was alerted through Valentia Coast Guard's Channel 16 radio stream of the incident at Wine Strand on the Baile an Fheirtéaraigh side of Cuan Árd na Caithne (Smerwick Harbour).

He travelled into the harbour, where he said another boatman had entered on a private rib.

"We got the call sometime between 2.30pm and 3pm. We'd always be listening out to Channel 16, just in case," he said.

"The two youngsters had been paddleboarding, and the man with the private rib brought them ashore safely."

"I believe Fenit RNLI were called out to the scene but that they were then stood down once the situation was resolved.

"We were at a full boatload – it would normally be 36 passengers, but at the moment it's 12 capacity due to restrictions – and they would have seen the rescue as it unfolded. We explained the situation to them, and they were more than happy to travel towards the scene.

"You're always happy to help out if you can when these calls go out, because it can make all the difference."

Jackie Murphy of Fenit RNLI confirmed that they received a call at 2.56pm and responded by launching their all-weather life-boat and inshore life-boat.

Fenit RNLI's Ger O'Donnell explained that a private boat had successfully brought the children ashore by the time Fenit reached the scene.

Both representatives expressed relief that the situation had reached a positive outcome, and Mr O'Donnell once again stressed that any incidents where someone may be in difficulty should be reported immediately to emergency services.

Smerwick locals paid tribute to the speedy and skilled response of the RNLI, the Coast Guard's Valentia rescue coordination centre and local fishermen.

The dramatic rescue occurred just a week after two women were rescued by lobster fishermen after they were swept out to sea in Galway and spent the night desperately clinging to a marker buoy.

Both had to be treated in University Hospital Galway (UHG) for hypothermia.

Last May, a major air-sea rescue operation was launched after a five-year-old girl drifted out into the Shannon estuary while playing in a lie-low off Ballybunion strand.

The little girl - who was on holidays with her Limerick-based family - was successfully rescued after drifting some 3km out from shore.

Online Editors