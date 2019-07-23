News Irish News

Tuesday 23 July 2019

Two sets of triplets born within 24 hours in Down hospital

Two sets of triplets have been born within 24 hours at a hospital in Down Photo: Press Association
Rebecca Black

Two sets of triplets have been born within 24 hours at a hospital in Co Down.

The first trio arrived at the maternity unit of the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald last Tuesday when Brendan and Kirsty McMenamin, from Downpatrick, became parents to a baby girl and two boys.

Little Zoey, Cameron and Brody weighed in at between 4.7lbs and 5lbs.

Zoey, Cameron and Brody McMenamin were the first of two sets of triplets to be born at a Co Down hospital within 24 hours last week Photo: Press Association

The following day, Claire and Johnny Stewart, from Donaghadee, welcomed three baby girls.

Annie, Libby and Evie tipped the scales at weights between 4.4lbs and 5.1lbs.

Libby, Evie and Annie Stewart were the second set of triplets to be born within 24 hours at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald last week Photo: Press Association

