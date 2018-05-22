Two seriously injured, one airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Wexford
A number of people have been injured and one young woman has been airlifted to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on the N11 in Co Wexford.
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash which happened shortly after midday outside Enniscorthy.
It is understood two people suffered serious injuries, with one woman being airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.
A number of other people were injured but their injuries are not believed to be serious.
The road is currently closed between the Scarawalsh roundabout and the Blackstoops roundabout.
Motorists are being urged to divert via the old Dublin Road.
A number of ambulances and fire engines are at the scene.
A garda spokesman said: "The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.
"Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."
Online Editors