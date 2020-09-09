Two separate fatal road traffic accidents in Cork sees woman (60s) and motorcyclist (30s) killed

A Motorcyclist in his 30s has been killed after a collision with a van in the Dromahane area of Mallow at approximately 3:40pm this afternoon.

The man lost his life when his motorcycle collided with a minivan on the Dromahane to Glantane road this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a car in the Dromahane area of Mallow that occurred on 09/09/2020 at approximately 3:40pm. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.”

The Dromahane to Glantane road remains closed as emergency services preserve the scene and await a forensic examination.

This came just hours after a woman (60s) was killed and a man (60s) was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Bandon.

The woman was a passenger in a car that collided with a lorry and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at 12.40pm at Baxter’s Bridge on the R586, between Bandon and Enniskeane.

The male driver of the car has been taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the accident, and particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Bandon gardaí on 023 8852200.

Online Editors