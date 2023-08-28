Two schools start new year as co-educational for first time in their history

Dan and Juliet Hickey at Rathdown School, which has enrolled boys at post-primary level for the first time in its 50-year history. Picture: Jason Clarke

Two well-known Dublin post-primary schools have broken with their long-standing traditions to return as co-educational for the academic year.

In south Dublin, the fee-paying Rathdown School has marked its 50th anniversary by welcoming boys to its post-primary classes for the first rime.

Meanwhile, on Dublin’s northside, St Joseph’s Secondary School, Fairview, is enrolling female students after 135 years of being boys-only

At Rathdown, almost one third of first year students starting this year will be male, following on from last year’s successful transition to co-education in its junior schools.

Junior school principal Dermot Dix said there had been unprecedented interest in places in the senior school resulting in large numbers also joining the junior school.

Brian Moore, who was Rathdown’s first principal in 1973, described it as a “very important” moment in the school’s history.

“This reflects our ethos and vision whereby we aspire to promote progressive and contemporary values that reflect those of modern Ireland,” he said.

“Interest is higher than ever across both genders, with parents telling us that they want a mixture of sexes in classrooms.”

While the junior school is day pupils only, the senior school offers both a day and boarding option to students from across Ireland and internationally.

When St Joseph’s, Fairview, colloquially known as Joey’s, announced it was going co-ed there was an enormous response and the school received more applications than it could accommodate,

St Joseph’s intake of 50 pupils for 2023/24 includes 17 female students, but many others were disappointed.

In deciding to go co-ed, the school had identified a shortage of second-level places locally for girls and some demand to keep siblings together.

St Joseph’s also felt that its strong curriculum focus on Stem subjects, including robotics and coding, should be available to girls.

The school is pioneering the PTech programme, an industry-led initiative that allows students to integrate elements of degree-level learning and paid work experience in their post-primary education.

Principal Séan Stack said the school was “delighted” after months of preparation to welcome the first full cohort of mixed students,

"The whole community has been fully behind the change and we are looking forward of creating a new tradition in our area,” he said.