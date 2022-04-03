| -0.9°C Dublin

Two retired top gardaí put in €60,000 claim for expenses for attending Disclosures Tribunal

Pair ‘probably making a point’ by submitting request for recompense for time spent on preparation

Ali Bracken

A former acting Garda commissioner and retired assistant commissioner have tried to claim expenses amounting to €60,000 for attending the Disclosures Tribunal, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Donal Ó Cualáin and Jack Nolan attempted to claim the money from An Garda Síochána. However, the force has so far declined to pay the vast majority of the men’s expenses.

