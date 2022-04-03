Two retired top gardaí put in €60,000 claim for expenses for attending Disclosures Tribunal

A former acting Garda commissioner and retired assistant commissioner have tried to claim expenses amounting to €60,000 for attending the Disclosures Tribunal, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

Donal Ó Cualáin and Jack Nolan attempted to claim the money from An Garda Síochána. However, the force has so far declined to pay the vast majority of the men’s expenses.

Former acting garda commissioner Mr Ó Cualáin attended the Disclosures Tribunal for 38.5 hours, while retired assistant commissioner Mr Nolan was present for 14 hours. Both men had their legal costs and counsel paid for by An Garda Siochana.

While they are entitled to claim for the time they had to spend at the tribunal, as well as costs associated with travel and accommodation, both men put in additional claims for hundreds of hours “preparation”.

In his expenses, Mr Ó Cualáin states he participated in an additional 350 “preparation hours”. His hourly rate of pay on retirement was €74.73, the documents state, meaning his preparation amounted to claim of just over €26,000. In addition, he also claimed €8,217 for costs including travel and hotel stays.

Mr Nolan’s expenses detail he lodged a claim seeking remuneration amounting to €24,010 in total, which included 320 “preparation hours”.

The documents obtained by the Sunday Independent show the force has not paid the vast majority of the two claims.

When contacted, garda headquarters said there was “no garda policy” for the payment of preparatory work ahead of appearance and attendance at tribunals for retired members of the force.

“An Garda Síochána has a long-standing process whereby retired gardaí required to give evidence at a court of law and/or tribunal are paid a standard daily rate, as well as travel and subsistence expenses,” a spokesman explained.

“There is no garda policy for the payment of expenses relating to the time spent by individual retired gardaí preparing material for such appearances. An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of individual claims for expenses.”

An informed source at Garda HQ said it could be the case of the retired men “trying to make a point” that there is extensive preparation time put in ahead of attending a tribunal and that this is not recognised in terms of remuneration. However, because there is no mechanism for payment for “preparation”, it is clearly then not possible to claim money back for it, the source also said.

“The claims did raise some eyebrows in An Garda Síochána and have not been paid. There is no specific entitlement for anyone to claim for preparation hours, which these two retired would have been well aware of, presumably. It seems they were maybe trying to make a point. There is no question that a lot of preparation time is needed before giving evidence at tribunals. But it is as simple as this — there is no entitlement to claim for it.”

Attempts to contact both men for comment last week were unsuccessful. Both retired members are well respected in the force following exemplary careers.

Mr O Cualain, from Carna in the Gaeltacht area of Connemara, is a fluent Irish speaker.

He was appointed deputy garda commissioner and head of governance and strategy in October 2015.

Following the resignation of Nóirín O’Sullivan as garda commissioner, Mr Ó Cualáin was appointed as acting garda commissioner in September 2017.

Former PSNI deputy chief constable Drew Harris was announced as the 21st Garda Commissioner in June 2018. Mr Ó Cualáin remained in place as acting commissioner until the official appointment of Mr Harris in September 2018, after which he retired.

Former assistant garda commissioner Jack Nolan retired in 2017.

Mr Nolan, who had served in An Garda Síochána for 40 years, had been in charge of policing in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The Disclosures Tribunal which both retired members attended remains ongoing.

Mr Ó Cualáin and Mr Nolan were called to attend in relation to allegation made by garda whistleblower Nicky Keogh.

The Disclosures Tribunal, which was created by the Oireachtas in February 2017, investigated claims about a number of garda whistleblowers, of which Sgt Maurice McCabe is the most prominent.

The lengthy public inquiry into the serious allegations made by Mr Keogh were not substantiated, the tribunal ruled last year.

Last July, the Disclosures Tribunal published its latest report after hearings held during 2019 and 2020 into complaints by Garda Keogh that he had been targeted after he made a voluntary disclosure.

“Gda Keogh complained to this tribunal that senior officers of An Garda Síochána targeted or discredited him following the protected disclosure that he made on May 8, 2014,” Mr Justice Seán Ryan said in his report.

“The tribunal in this report details its consideration of all of the instances of targeting and discrediting that Gda Keogh set out in his complaint and is satisfied on the evidence that the complaints are not justified.”

The complaints investigated by the tribunal were into such matters as “micro-supervision” at Athlone Garda station, an alleged delay in the payment of travel expenses, confinement to indoor duty, sick-leave matters, investigations into Gda Keogh’s protected disclosure allegations, matters to do with bullying allegations, and the promotion of an officer colleague.