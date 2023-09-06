Two referenda on gender to take place but Leo Varadkar suggests it may not be November

Two separate referenda on gender will take place on the same day but the Taoiseach has suggested it may not be the originally planned month of November.

The Government planned to hold a referendum to remove the reference in the Constitution to a woman’s “place in the home”.

“It’s likely that there will need to be two referendums and we have draft wording for each of those but that wording hasn’t yet been agreed by Government and I would expect that we have that wording agreed by the end of September,” Leo Varadkar said.

“The referendum is still scheduled for the end of November, but I am cognisant of what the CEO of the Electoral Commission said, and he has said that they would need about three to four months to prepare for a referendum and get it right,” Mr Varadkar said.

He said he is due to meet Art O’Leary in the next few weeks “just to tease that through”.

However, Mr Varadkar said the Government decision to hold the two referenda at the end of November has not yet changed.

“It stands until such a time it may be changed, but we’re not going to ignore what the CEO of the Electoral Commission has said, that they would need a certain amount of time to organise it properly.”

He said “a lot of work” has been done on the referendum by the Government.

The Taoiseach said the Government is “committed” to the referenda and “wants it to happen sooner rather than later”.

He said it will happen during the lifetime of this Government and the “very sexist” wording of the woman’s role in the home will be replaced with “wording that values care and the value of family care in particular”.

He said this wording will also recognise the “many different types of family” in Ireland now, such as lone parents.