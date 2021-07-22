Two politicians and two hoteliers to appear in court in relation to Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden

Two politicians and two hoteliers will appear at Clifden District Court this morning in relation to the organisation of an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last August.

Independent TD Noel Grealish (55), former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy (75), hotelier John Sweeney (60) and his son James Sweeney (32) face a single charge of organising or causing to organise an event in contravention of Section 31A of the Health Act 1947, as amended to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at the Station House Hotel in Clifden last August 19, when 81 people attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

Charges were directed in the matter after gardaí sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The penalties for breaches of the regulations are fines of up to €2,500 and up to six months in prison.

Should the court find the charges proved, it will have to consider the number of people present at the event and the degree of danger it posed to public health when deciding on what penalties to impose.

Mr Grealish, of Carnmore, Co Galway, was the society’s captain, while Mr Cassidy, of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, was its president.

John Sweeney is a well-known businessman in Co Galway, with interests in fuel distribution, real estate and hotels.

He owns the Station House Hotel, while his son James Sweeney is the General Manager.