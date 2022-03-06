A man and woman were seriously injured and are now in hospital after a car collided with them while they were walking on a footpath in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the serious traffic collision that occurred on Drumfinn Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10, yesterday at around 8.40pm.

Two vehicles collided at the junction of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue which led to one of the vehicles losing control and colliding with the two pedestrians on the footpath.

The pedestrians, a man and woman both in their 50s, were seriously injured during the collision and were taken to St James’s Hospital where they continue to receive treatment for their injuries.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them,” a garda spokesperson said.

"Any person who was on Drumfinn Road on the evening of Saturday 5th March 2022 between 8.15pm and 8.40pm is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

“Similarly, any road users who were travelling in the area of Drumfinn Road and Drumfinn Avenue at this time and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”