Two people seriously injured after jet ski overturns in Carlingford Lough in Louth

Two people are being treated in hospital for serious injuries after a jet ski accident on Carlingford Lough in Co Louth yesterday afternoon.

A man and a woman were rescued after the jet ski overturned in the water at approximately 5pm.

Both were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where, it has been reported, they are in serious condition.

Members of Greenore Coastguard, Kilkeel RNLI, South Down Coastguard and Clogherhead RNLI were involved in the rescue operation along with Coastguard helicopter Rescue 116, and local gardaí.

Gardai said they received a report of two people who had gotten into difficulty in Carlingford Marina yesterday afternoon, Monday 22nd May, at approximately 5pm.

“A male and female were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda in a serious condition,” gardai said.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”