TWO people have been hospitalised following a serious collision in Dublin this morning.

Two people rushed to hospital as 'serious' crash causes chaos for commuters

Gardaí are attending the scene of the single vehicle collision at Strand Road in Portmarnock, north Dublin.

The two occupants of the car, a male driver (19) and a woman (age unknown) have been taken to Beaumont Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is now closed, with local diversions in place and commuter traffic is very busy in the area.

Traffic is heavy on approach to Moyne Road from the Portmarnock side, and there are also delays on the Malahide Road towards Kinsealy.

It is believed that the collision took place at 5.15am this morning, with emergency services alerted shortly after.

