Allison Bray

Two people, believed to be a mother and daughter, were rushed to hospital in Dublin on Friday evening after colliding with a vehicle while crossing a road.

The accident took place at the Merrion Gates on Merrion Road in Sandymount, South Dublin around 6:50pm last night.

The age of the victims and their condition is not currently known.

Meanwhile, three people were also hospitalised last night after an accident near the junction of the M50 and the northbound lane of the M1 motorway around 11pm last night.

Their condition was also not immediately known.

