A major rescue operation was launched in Cork after a car believed to be carrying three people entered the River Lee.

Two individuals were rescued after they apparently managed to free themselves from the vehicle as it entered the water.

Both are understood to be uninjured but deeply shocked by their ordeal.

A search is underway for a third person suspected to have been in the car.

Unconfirmed reports have indicated the third individual may be the driver.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm at Kennedy Quay just off Cork city centre.

Gardaí, Cork Fire Brigade and Cork River Rescue units were at the scene within minutes.

A number of pedestrians who were in the area also raced to help.

The area has been cordoned off to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

A Garda investigation into the full circumstances of the incident is underway.

CCTV security camera footage from around the area will be examined by gardaí to determine the movements of the vehicle involved before the accident.