Two people killed in road collision in Co Meath

A man and a woman have died following a collision between their car and a truck in Co Meath this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson said they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has information of assistance to them to contact Navan Garda station in county Meath where an incident room has been set up.

The deceased are believed to have been aged in their twenties.

The fire service and ambulance service also attended the scene.

The incident has been confirmed by An Garda Siochana.

"We can now confirm there have been two fatalities as a result of this road traffic collision, a man and a woman aged in their early 20s," said a spokesperson.

The crash took place at around 2.30pm today and the N51 is closed both ways approximately halfway between Navan and Slane, between the Stackallen turn-off and Donaghmore Cemetery, as emergency services deal with a serious collision.

According to AA Roadwatch, the traffic is heavy on approach from the Navan side, with works nearby adding delays.

"Gardaí and emergency are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on the N51 Slane Road, near Navan, this afternoon," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors