Two people have died and another seriously injured after car enters water in Cork

Two people have died and another is seriously injured after the car they were travelling in entered the water in Cork.

It is understood the single vehicle accident occurred on a stretch of road where a mountain stream runs parallel to a roadway.

The alarm was raised when a horrified passerby spotted the wrecked car.

Two occupants of the vehicle, a man in his early 40s and a man in his late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

A fourth male occupant of the vehicle was uninjured.

Post mortem examinations will be conducted on the deceased at CUH. Gardaí have closed the road to facilitate the work of accident scene investigators and the emergency services.

Diversions are in place and motorists have been urged to avoid the area. Bantry Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

More to follow

Online Editors