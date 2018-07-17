Two people dead after boat capsizes off coast of Donegal

Two people have died after a boat capsized earlier this afternoon off the coast of Co Donegal.

A man aged in his 60s and a 16-year-old boy passed away this evening.

A third man is understood to be in a stable condition.

Gardaí in Co. Donegal were notified of the incident in the water off Malin Head at approximately 4.15pm.

Three people on a boat had got into difficulties and the Coast Guard had mounted a rescue operation.

A man in his 60s was taken from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

A teenage boy and a man believed to be in his 50s were taken to Altnagalvin Hospital in Derry. The teenage boy since passed away.

The man in his 50s remains in hospital. The man in his 60s is believed to be from Co. Donegal and the other two occupants of the boat from Co Derry.

Online Editors