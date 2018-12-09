Motorists are being urged to avoid Dublin city centre due to heavy traffic following a stabbing incident on the south quays earlier this evening.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Dublin city centre due to heavy traffic following a stabbing incident on the south quays earlier this evening.

Two people arrested, man hospitalised and traffic at a standstill in Dublin city centre following stabbing incident

At around 4.40pm a man in his late 20s suffered stab wounds following an altercation on Essex Quay.

He was later taken to St James's Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man and woman - both in their 20s - were arrested at the scene.

Traffic at a standstill Photo: Arthur Carron

The quays are closed off from O'Connell Bridge up as far as Capel Street Bridge as gardaí carry out a technical examination at the scene.

Traffic is very heavy along Parnell Street, O'Connell Street, Capel Street and the north and south quays as a result.

Garda units are currently managing traffic and traffic updates will be provided through their Twitter page.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Dublin Bus is advising customers that due to the closure of the quays, buses will instead use Parliament Street and Lord Edward Street until further notice.

This weekend is traditionally the busiest shopping weekend in Dublin in the lead up to Christmas.

Online Editors