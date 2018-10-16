Two people arrested in connection with stabbing of man (20s)

Two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Dublin last night.

A man (20s) received a wound to his face and neck after the stabbing on Finglas Rd, Dublin at approximately 8pm on Tuesday night.

Gardai said that the man's injuries are non-life threatening and that investigations are ongoing.

