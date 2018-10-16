-
Two people arrested in connection with stabbing of man (20s)
Independent.ie
Two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Dublin last night.
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/two-people-arrested-in-connection-with-stabbing-of-man-20s-37428783.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37428989.ece/235a6/AUTOCROP/h342/s%20Stabbing%20001%20copy.jpg
- Email
Two people have been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Dublin last night.
A man (20s) received a wound to his face and neck after the stabbing on Finglas Rd, Dublin at approximately 8pm on Tuesday night.
Gardai said that the man's injuries are non-life threatening and that investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors