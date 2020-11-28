Two Penneys stores in Dublin to open for 39 hours on December 1st

A man reads a newspaper whilst wearing a facemask outside Penneys on O'Connell Street in Dublin's city centre. The retailer wants longer opening hours in the run-up to Christmas to manage a surge in demand. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Two Penneys stores in Dublin will open for 39 straight when non-essential retail reopens next Tuesday.

Penneys stores in Dundrum Town Centre and Blanchardstown Centre will open at 7am on Tuesday, December 1 and trade right through to closing time at 10pm on Wednesday, December 2.

Operationally, the stores will be open for 24 hours, followed by a full day of trade - totalling 39 hours. A spokesperson for Penneys said that many staff shift changes will take place over the 39 hour period.

From December 3, both stores will be open from 7am to 10pm for the month of December.

They will then operate on extended opening hours for the rest of the month, alongside the rest of Irish stores, which will also see extended opening hours for the month of December to give shoppers the chance to catch up on their last-minute Christmas gift buying.

Stores in city centres and major shopping centres will trade until 10pm on weekdays, and stores on main streets in towns across Ireland and in town shopping centres will trade until 9pm on weekdays.

While Primark chief George Weston had teased that he would be up for the idea of shops opening up for 24 hours in the run up to Christmas, this is the first time that extended opening hours have been confirmed.

“We are delighted to re-open our stores in Ireland on 1st December with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping,” said Penneys CEO, Paul Marchant.

“We have everything this season that our customers expect from Penneys, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more. All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Penneys is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone,” he added.

The following stores will close at 9pm during the month of December: Dun Laoghaire, Wexford, Sligo, Drogheda, Newbridge, Clonmel, Ballina and Killarney.

As well as town shopping centres in: Navan, Mullingar, Portlaoise, Ennis, Letterkenny, Galway Shopping Centre, Kilkenny, Santry, Artane, Tralee, Castlebar, Longford, Athlone, Dundalk and Carlow.

The store in Limerick-Dooradoyle will close at 9.30pm.

Major shopping centres and city centre stores will trade until 10pm, which will include: Galway-Eyre Square, Swords, Cork-Wilton, Dundrum, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, Nutgrove and Dublin’s Mary Street.

In a statement, Penneys said that they are following “local government guidelines” and limiting the number of customers allowed in stores, as well as providing hand sanitiser and social distancing signage.

Face coverings are mandatory and face masks are made available to employees, which must be worn while working.

It also said that it has “invested significantly in increasing the frequency and rigor of our store cleaning policy across all our markets” and introducing a basket cleaning system.

Online Editors