Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital after a collision with a car in Dublin on Christmas Eve.

Gardai are currently at the scene of the incident on Collins Avenue in Dublin 9, which took place yesterday evening.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place as the garda forensic team examine the scene.

The two male pedestrians were taken to the Mater Hospital with serious injuries.

The female driver of the car was uninjured.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward,” a spokesperson said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Collins Avenue area between 6:30pm and 7pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.”