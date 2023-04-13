Two pastors accused of assaulting woman and stealing from her

Two east Belfast pastors were charged today with stealing items from a woman they allegedly assaulted.

At Newtownards Magistrates Court, 55-year-old Paul Samuel Gray and Carolyn Murray (54) were both charged with three offences alleged to have been committed on February 17 and 18 last year.

Gray, from Ballyregan Park and Murray, from Longstone Avenue, both Dundonald, are jointly charged with two counts of common assault of a woman and a single charge of theft of various items worth £575 from the same alleged victim.

Neither of the defendants attended Newtownards Magistrates Court and while the alleged facts were not fully opened, defence counsel Conor O’Kane revealed “they’re both pastors.”

“The alleged injured party is a person who converted, or went to their church to be part of that community,” said the barrister, adding that there is “outstanding disclosure” in the case.

He told District Judge Mark Hamill “there is a possible resolution to have the charges withdrawn” so he suggested putting the case back for two weeks.

Adjourning the case until May 4 to fix a date for contest, Mr Hamill suggested “you can pray for a resolution.”