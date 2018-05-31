Two original wooden doors stolen from popular 16th century castle

TWO original wooden doors belonging to a popular 16th century castle have been stolen, its owner has said.

The large wooden doors of Ballyadams Castle, in Co Laois, are around eight feet high and three feet wide.

They are believed to have been taken early on Saturday morning. The castle has been in possession of David Butler for about 50 years, but in his family for more than 200. He said that the local community has expressed genuine upset, and described the incident as like a “slap in the face”.

Ballyadams Castle. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Mr Butler said that he did not know what use anyone would have for them and said it would have taken about three people to carry each door, which weigh between 120-150kg. Photos

“People would use the castle for wedding photos and there was genuine local upset,” he said. “It’s the last thing you’d think of, that they’d be stolen,” he added saying that there had been a lot of theft at the castle over the years.

Owner David Butler at Ballyadams Castle. Picture: Alf Harvey.

Gardaí say they are investigating the theft which occurred overnight between May 25 and 26.

Online Editors