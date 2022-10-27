Two of Ireland’s biggest homebuilders take Wicklow County Council to court claiming its development plans don’t allow for enough homes

Two of Ireland’s largest homebuilders, Cairn Homes and Glenveagh Properties, are applying to the High Court today for a Judicial Review of the new Wicklow County Development Plan which they say is too restrictive.

Cairn and Glenveagh’s decision to seek a Judicial Review is due to the “significant reduction” in the number of new homes which can be built during the six-year duration of the new plan.

The companies say the reduction arises from a reliance on out-of-date population data from Census 2016 data instead of this year’s Census, and as a consequence, the plan has “materially underestimated” Wicklow’s population growth.

The plan will reduce capacity for new builds in the county by 45pc, according to Cairn and Glenveagh, and will impact the delivery of “much-needed social, affordable and private housing”.

Wicklow County Council recently adopted a new six-year plan which imposes a ceiling on the delivery of new homes in the county at 8,467. This is more than 45pc lower than the previous housing target, the homebuilders said.

“Therefore, due to this newly imposed ceiling, there will be capacity for approximately 7,000 fewer homes in Wicklow over the six years of this plan than was available under the previous plan.

Michael Stanley, chief executive of Cairn said: “It makes no sense to significantly reduce the capacity for building new homes throughout Wicklow, while our population is increasing and the societal need for new home delivery across all tenures has never been greater following a decade of undersupply.

“We are in favour of appropriate plan-led development through our planning process and the delivery of not just housing, but also the broader community infrastructure. We fully support the principles of the NPF and its longer-term implementation strategy. The strategy provides for practical transitional arrangements, where these long-term objectives are met over a number of county development cycles, and not shoe-horned into one single cycle.

“This is not good for Ireland and not good for Wicklow. We are a decade into a housing crisis and a generation of Irish citizens are being shut out of the housing market. We need to prioritise increasing the supply of new homes.”

The companies said the ceiling imposed by the new development plan is therefore considered premature and potentially damaging if based on flawed and restrictive data, underestimating housing needs.

“In advance of this review, Wicklow County Council is seeking to adopt a new County Development Plan which misunderstands the need for new homes in the county and misapplies the caps which will determine how many new homes will be built,” a spokesperson for the developers said.

Stephen Garvey, Chief Executive of Glenveagh said it’s of “critical importance that the demand for housing is met by sufficient delivery of supply in suitable locations”.

“Our aim is to ensure that the plan which is put in place for the coming years is ambitious and based on current data rather than historic data that gravely underestimates how many people will be living in Wicklow and how many homes are needed. If the plan as drafted is implemented, it could hamper the delivery of homes to meet demand over the next six years. This shrinking of capacity will further exacerbate the housing crisis and is the opposite of what homebuyers need for affordable housing.”

Independent.ie have contacted Wicklow County Council for comment.



