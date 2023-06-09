Two of country’s most famous rivers closed for fishing as water temperatures reach indoor swimming pool levels

Fishing has been halted on two rivers as temperatures reach levels of indoor swimming pools

Indoor pool temperatures: Salmon fishing has been halted on the River Moy, Co Mayo. File photo: Steve Humphreys

Two of the country’s most famous rivers have been closed to fishing as water temperatures reach levels similar to indoor swimming pools.

The move comes as weeks without rain and prolonged warm weather also raises concerns about drinking-water shortages, wildfires and stunted grass, as well as crop growth for farmers.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) took the step of halting fishing in the River Moy and the Salmon Weir in Galway after water temperatures rose higher than 20 degrees. That is far above the comfort zone for salmon and trout and can lead to thermal stress and death.

“Salmon need cold and clean water to survive and thrive,” said Barry Fox, IFI’s head of operations. “Low water volumes and high water temperatures can lead to fish kills, as there is less oxygen in the water to allow them to breathe.”

He added: “It will take some time before water conditions at both locations will revert to normal for the month of June.”

He also warned that other fisheries were being monitored and may close. While that is bad news for anglers and in particular the many tourists who come on fishing holidays, many with paid-for bookings, Mr Fox said IFI had no choice.

“IFI is mandated, as a national conservation agency, to protect the welfare of fish,” he said.

The move came as Uisce Éireann extended night-time water restrictions to several parts of Tipperary and farming bodies expressed fears over dried-out fields.

Parts of counties Kerry, Galway, Cork and Clare are also on reduced night-time flows as reservoirs run low and river levels drop. The water utility has also issued appeals to customers in Kilkenny, Westmeath, Wexford and Mayo to conserve water as supplies there come under strain.

The now near-annual drought concern prompted pleas from the government advisory body, the National Water Forum, for water conservation measures to be made mandatory in all new buildings.

“The population in Ireland is set to rise by up to 40pc by 2050 yet Uisce Éireann states that 58pc of water supply zones have a supply risk even at current levels of demand,” said chairman, Dr Matt Crowe.

“After just a few weeks of dry weather in May and June this year, water supplies are under increasing pressure.”

He said the Government should establish a national water conservation team to tackle the issue. In the meantime, he said the 33,000 new homes targeted for construction annually must be made to include rainwater harvesting, grey water recycling, aerated taps, dual-flush toilets and other conservation measures.

“We need to ensure that all new homes are built to be water efficient,” he said.

The Department of Housing said such measures were not mandatory but were “being used increasingly”.

Some rain is forecast for this weekend but there are warnings it will not sufficiently dampen a parched countryside where tinder-like conditions in forests, beaches and mountainsides prompted a major fire safety warning.

This came as Galway fire brigade battled to control a major gorse fire in the Rahoon-Boleybeg area and required units from Galway city and Athenry to prevent the blaze from spreading.

This was just 24 hours after Cork fire brigade raced to control a similar gorse blaze in Kilmurry – and a large dune fire erupted in Maharees, Kerry. Coillte and the National Parks and Wildlife Service have pleaded with people enjoying the outdoors to be extra careful of fire risks.