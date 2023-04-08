Two New Zealand naval ships bought by Ireland for €26m were ‘deemed not fit for service’

The ships are due to arrive at the Haulbowline Naval Service base in Cork in around a month's time

Two New Zealand naval ships bought by the Government for €26m are on their way here after a major overhaul of all machinery – despite concerns about their readiness for service.

The two ships had been entered into the New Zealand navy in 2010, yet less than a decade later in 2019, they were “deemed not fit for service”, the New Zealand Herald has reported.

However, the Department of Defence here bought the ships after a deal where the New Zealanders would carry out major maintenance work.

Last year, retired captain David Barry, who served for over 40 years in the Naval Service, said the purchase of the two ships represented a “significantly reduced” naval service capability in Ireland.

Mr Barry wrote at the time in Signal magazine that replacing current ships with others that can only be deployed in more limited areas for more limited timeframes and if the weather is reasonable, “is accepting a significant reduction in capability”.



The New Zealand Herald reported the two 55-metre long vessels named Rotoiti and Pukaki, had been “sitting idle for 18 months” when the Department of Defence put in an offer to buy them on condition they were brought up to a ”seagoing state”.

That work, the newspaper reported, included

a series of upgrades, including a maritime communications suite and CCTV system.



Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy, said: “The changing face of maritime security in the Irish Sea highlighted a requirement for a specialist inshore capability in order to protect Irish interests.

“The acquisition of the IPVs [inshore patrol vessels] will allow the Naval Service to continue to modernise and tackle the dynamic and ever-changing maritime environment we operate in.”

The ships were yesterday being loaded onto a cargo vessel in Auckland to make their way to Ireland.

They are expected to arrive at the Haulbowline Naval Service base in Cork in around a month.

They are then expected to have more work carried out to fit naval service equipment. Crew will then be trained and the ships are expected to enter service next year.