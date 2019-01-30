President Michael D Higgins will today unveil two Luke Kelly statues in the capital to mark the 35th anniversary of the musician's death.

Two new statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled in Dublin to mark 35th anniversary of musician's death

The first sculpture was created by one of Ireland's most prominent figurative sculptors, John Coll, who has also created the city’s Patrick Kavanagh and Brendan Behan statues.

It features a life-size bronze, seated Luke Kelly singing and playing banjo and was donated to the city by the late Gerry Hunt and will be unveiled at 2pm on South King St.

The second sculpture, a marble portrait head of Luke Kelly, created by award winning portrait artist Vera Klute, will be unveiled at 3.30pm on Royal Canal, Guild St/Sheriff St.

Vera’s piece, which was commissioned by Dublin City Council, is over two metres high and was unanimously selected as the winner of a limited competition established by the then Lord Mayor, Christy Burke in 2014.

Luke Kelly passed away on January 30, 1984, and calls for a statue in memory of one of the original members of The Dubliners have been made for decades.

A special concert will also take place at Liberty Hall in honour of Kelly, with the surviving members of The Dubliners due to attend.

Speaking on behalf of organisers Dublin City Council, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Nial Ring said:

"Luke’s presence is still felt on the streets of his birthplace Sheriff St and the pubs and haunts of the literati circles around Grafton St/Baggot St where he frequented. This is a unique celebration for a very unique man.

"To this day he inspires Irish and international artists through his words, songs and activism. It is only fitting that we celebrate the man, the music and his immeasurable impact on the Irish music scene and wider Irish culture."

