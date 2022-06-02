Two new cases of monkeypox are confirmed

Two new cases of monkeypox have been confirmed. Stock image

Another two cases of monkeypox virus have been confirmed here bringing the number infected to six so far.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) confirmed the two additional cases today. The first was diagnosed over the weekend.

It is unclear if the cases are linked.

The watchdog said that for each case, public health doctors follow up those who had close contact with the case while they were infectious.

In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about the cases will be provided.

Public health risk assessments have been undertaken, and those who were in contact with the cases are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill.

It is normally a mild illness but people who are infected must isolate for three weeks to avoid passing it on.

The European Centre for Disease Control said as of May 21 some 321 confirmed monkeypox cases have been reported from 12 EU/EEA countries and 236 confirmed cases have been reported in seven non-EU/EEA countries.

In total, 557 confirmed cases had been reported worldwide from countries where the disease is not considered to be endemic.

The currently diagnosed human monkeypox cases are primarily among men who have sex with men, which suggests that transmission may take place during intimate relations.

Transmission may occur through close contact of mucosa or non-intact skin with infectious material from the lesions, or through large respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.

Close contacts of monkeypox cases should self-monitor for the development of symptoms for 21 days after the last exposure

Symptoms of monkeypox virus infection include:

itchy rash;

fever (>38.50C);

headache;

muscle aches;

backache;

swollen lymph nodes;

chills;

exhaustion.

The rash starts as raised red spots that quickly change into little blisters. It usually develops within one to three days of the start of the fever or other symptoms, but some people may only have a rash.

Sometimes the rash first appears on the face and spreads to the mouth, palms of the hands and soles of the feet. However, following sexual contact, the rash may be found initially in the anogenital areas.

In the recent cases seen internationally, systemic symptoms have not always been a feature, and rash in the anogenital area may be the main symptom.