Two motorists in Wicklow have lucky escape after trees fall on windshields

The motorist of this car had a "lucky escape". Photo: Wicklow Fire Service/ Twitter

Two motorists in Wicklow had a lucky escape today after a tree fell on their windshields in separate incidents.

One car, a black Volkswagen Polo, was almost completely crushed by a large tree while a silver SUV had a tree crush its front windshield in a separate incident.

Wicklow Fire Services attended both scenes and said both motorists had “a lucky escape”.

Sharing a picture of the black car on Twitter the fire service wrote: “A lucky escape for a motorist at Newcastle this morning.”

A lucky escape for a motorist at Newcastle this morning pic.twitter.com/xO23DYl9Gd — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) December 7, 2021

It also shared a picture of the silver car which was partially crushed by a smaller tree than the black with the caption: “Another lucky escape for a motorist in #Wicklow this morning, there were no serious injuries reported at the scene at Ballyvolan near Coynes Cross.”

Another lucky escape for a motorist in #Wicklow this morning, there were no serious injuries reported at the scene at Ballyvolan near Coynes Cross pic.twitter.com/g1LCayYkge — Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) December 7, 2021

Wicklow is currently under a Status Yellow wind warning as 12 counties have been issued a Status Orange or Red warning.

Wicklow Fire Service said the the Ardoyne road is Wicklow is currently closed as staff are on their way to clear a fallen tree.

The local authorities have been removing fallen trees all across the country with Wicklow County Council having cleared trees from multiple places in the county including Brittas Bay, Crinion Park and Lough Dan road.

The county has also seen some flooding today at Nun’s Cross which has luckily been cleared.

