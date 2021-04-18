Two motorcyclists killed in Meath and Monaghan crashes

The motorcyclists were killed in separate collisions near Delvin and Castleblayney.

Two men have died after the motorcycles they were driving were involved in separate collisions in Meath and Monaghan on Saturday.

The men - aged in their 30s and 40s - were both pronounced dead at the scene of the collisions.

A man in his 40s was killed near Tullyvin, Castleblayney, Monaghan yesterday evening when his motorcycle collided with a roundabout on the N2.

The man’s body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road at the Drumcrew roundabout remains closed and gardaí are appealing to anybody travelling on the N2 at Castleblayney between 4.45pm and 5.30pm yesterday, who may have camera footage, to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A man in his 30s was also killed when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car on the N51 at Caucestown, Athboy in Meath at around 6pm yesterday.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

His body was taken to Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

The occupants of the car involved in the collision were treated at the scene by first responders.

The road remains closed as the scene has been preserved by forensic collision investigators.

Anyone with dash cam footage that was driving between Athboy and Delvin between 5:30pm and 6pm or anyone with information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

