Two motorcyclists killed following separate road traffic crashes overnight

Two motorcyclists have been killed following separate road traffic collisions overnight.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle fatal road traffic crash involving a motorcycle in Co Westmeath.

It happened at around 2.20am on Wednesday in the Kilmartins Roundabout area on the Dublin Road in Athlone.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kilmartins Roundabout is currently closed, and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested.

Junction 10 on the N6 is also closed and there are diversions via Junction 9.

Road users travelling between Athlone and Moate are advised to use the M6 as a portion of the R446 is also currently closed.

Speperatly, gardaí are also at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Co Cork, involving a tractor and a motorcycle.

The collision occurred at approximately 8.15pm yesterday evening at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No further injuries were reported.

The road at Gooseberryhill, Newmarket is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to conduct an examination of the scene this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Gooseberryhill area between 7.45pm and 8.30pm or the Kilmartins Roundabout area of Athlone between 2am and 2.30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, Athlone Garda Station on 090 649 2600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.