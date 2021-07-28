Two-month delay granted for review of compensation for crumbling mica homes

Anne Marie Craig, Marie McDonald and Kerry O'Donnell from Donegal were among thousands of people who protested in Dublin last month against Government inaction on the mica issue. Picture by Steve Humphreys

A two-month delay has been granted to the Mica Working Group's report on compensation to homeowners whose houses are crumbling due to the mineral in building materials.

The extension has been given by the Department of Housing to the working group, set up by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The two month delay was granted following a request from members of the working group, who were due to report to the Minister by July 31.

The 12-person working group was due to review and address issues with the Defective Blocks Grants Scheme.

The group was set up following concerns from thousands of mica-affected home owners in Donegal and Mayo regarding the difficulty in accessing the existing Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

The report is now due to be completed and presented to the Minister by September 30.

According to the draft terms of reference, it is “intended that this report and the recommendations therein will inform any changes or improvements to the scheme, as may be required.

“The Minister will, following consultation with Ministerial colleagues and in particular with the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform and the Attorney General, bring forward proposals to Government for consideration.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing said, “Talks in relation to all issues within the scope of the review are ongoing and no final positions have been taken.”