Two men are due to appear at Wexford District Court tomorrow morning, charged in relation to the seizure of €1.7m in cash.

Two men to appear in court over €1.7m Kinahan crime gang cash seizure

The cash was seized during a massive operation against the Kinahan crime gang over the weekend and is understood to have been on its way out of the country.

Gardaí arrested four men, aged 47, 38, 29 and 44, yesterday. Today, they arrested a woman.

One of the men arrested yesterday was released pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions

The third man and woman who were arrested were released without charge today and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It follows the seizure of the €1.7m in Wexford and Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí discovered the significant amount of vacuum-packed cash in a series of searches in Leinster.

Tens of thousands of euros were seized after gardaí launched searches on two cars off the Clonard Road, Wexford Town at approximately 10.45a.m yesterday morning.

In a follow-up operation, gardaí swooped on a private residence in West Dublin where they discovered an even larger sum of cash.

In a third move, gardaí held a further search in Wexford yesterday evening and counted another €200,000 cash pile.

The haul is thought to be the largest ever seizure from the crime gang in Ireland since the feud began.

