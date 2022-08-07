Two men will appear in Mullingar District Court this morning charged in connection with the seizure of €8.4m worth of cocaine on Thursday.

The two men, aged 54 and 40, were arrested as part of the investigation into the seizure of 120 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of €8.4 million in Co Westmeath.

The drugs were discovered by Gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau when they stopped two cars in Westmeath.

A light aircraft and various telecommunications devices were also seized during the operation.

Both men are expected to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court at 11am this morning.