Two men suffer serious injuries after stabbing incident at Luas stop

Two men were stabbed during an incident at a Luas stop in the capital this morning.

Both men are understood to have suffered serious injuries, with one in a critical condition.

One of the victims is in his mid 30s and from the Dolphin's Barn area. The incident occurred at the Blackhorse Luas Stop in Inchicore, Dublin at approximately 6am.

Forensic examination being carried out at the scene of the stabbing

The Luas red line was temporarily closed at the Blackhorse stop but has since reopened. A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at Kilmainham Garda Station.

Sources say the incident may relate to a party that was held nearby but investigations are at an early stage. A member of the garda technical bureau carried out a forensic examination of the crime scene this morning, focusing specifically on the ticket machine and shelter on the Tallaght-bound side of the stop on the Red Line.

Gardai are keeping an open mind on the reason for the incident. A garda spokeswoman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí are investigating a serious assault that occurred at the Blackhorse Luas Stop, Inchicore. Two men have been taken to St James St Hospital with serious injuries."

