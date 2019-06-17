Armed gardaí were called out to a violent street brawl which left two men hospitalised in west Dublin.

Two men slashed in face after dozens involved in mass street brawl

Dozens of young men were involved in the violence in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot, which sparked a massive Garda response.

A man in his mid-20s, suffered a serious injury after being slashed in the face.

A second man, also in his mid-20s, received a minor knife wound to the face.

Officers attached to the Armed Support Unit (ASU) were dispatched to the scene at Clifden Drive after gardaí received reports of a number of people being armed with knives.

Dozens of people were involved in the large-scale public order incident in which a number of victims were assaulted, while property and vehicles were also damaged.

The violence is believed to have involved two rival groups in the area. The injured had to be taken to separate hospitals over fears of further violence.

A source said: "One man with a serious slash wound was brought to St James's Hospital while another male with less serious injuries was taken to Tallaght Hospital.

"They had to be separated to prevent further incidents.

"The area where this incident occurred is covered by several CCTV cameras due to ongoing issues in the area so establishing exactly who was involved won't be difficult."

Gardaí at Ballyfermot are carrying out an investigation into the incident but no arrests have yet been made.

A Garda spokesman said they were called to the scene at around 1pm after receiving reports of a number of youths involved in a disturbance.

"A number of local Garda units and ASU are at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing," the spokesman said yesterday.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Daithí Doolan appealed for calm following reports of violence in the area.

"I have heard reports that there has been trouble in Cherry Orchard resulting in injuries.

"I would appeal for calm and anyone involved to stop and think about the hurt and damage you are doing," Mr Doolan said.

A video of the aftermath of the incident which has been circulating on social media shows a large number of Garda vehicles, including armed 4x4s and unmarked cars, in the area.

Another image showed a man believed to have been injured during the violence with a large slash wound on the left side of his face, stretching from his ear to his mouth.

