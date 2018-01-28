Two men shot in separate Belfast paramilitary attacks

Two men have been shot in separate paramilitary-style attacks in Belfast.

A man (41) was shot five times and may have suffered "life-changing" injuries in an attack in west Belfast.

He was shot in his arms and legs in the attack at his Ballymurphy home. Police said it happened at around 7.30pm on Sunday and the man was taken to hospital for emergency treatment. The victim was in his Divismore Park home on his own at the time of the attack. It's thought three masked men forced their way into the property.

Witnesses said one of the attackers was thought to have spoken with a southern accent. Some residents had to move out of their homes to go behind the police cordon and there was alarm the attack happened while children were playing around the area. Meanwhile, a second man was shot in the New Lodge area of north Belfast. The 26-year-old man was shot three times in the legs in his Upper Meadow Street home at around 8.30pm. His injuries were also described as "potentially life-changing".

Speaking about the west Belfast attack, Councillor Tim Attwood described is as "disgraceful". "This is particularly brutal. There have been three or four such attacks in January alone and we need to send a clear message that these attacks have no place in Belfast or anywhere in the north.

"They need to end immediately." Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey added his condemnation.

“These gruesome, anti-community and violent attacks must stop immediately," he said.

“Anyone with information about this attack should bring it forward to the police.”

Police described both attacks as "terrifying" and appealed for information. Detective Sergeant Davidson said: "This was a terrifying attack in the victim's own home.

"It is another example of a criminal group trying to control a community by the use of weapons, fear and violence."

