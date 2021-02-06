Two men shot in paramilitary style attack in Derry

TWO men have been shot in a paramilitary style attack in Derry.

The double shooting happened in the Rinmore area of Creggan at around 7pm.

Emergency services were called to an alleyway where the men are understood to have suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

The victims - who local sources say are related - were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

It's believed one of the injured had attempted to crawl some distance to raise the alarm.

Politicians and community representatives have condemned those responsible.

Derry and Strabane District councillor Emmet Doyle said: "If this is revealed to be a punishment type shooting, the people behind it ought to be ashamed.

"Apart from being wholly unacceptable, we know our health service is dealing with a pandemic and don't need this extra pressure."

Writing on Twitter, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "Utterly depressing that we've had a double shooting in Derry tonight.

"Our hospital has enough to deal with at this time.

"We don't want the law of the jungle in our city. Get off our backs."

