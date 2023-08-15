Two men rescued from boat on fire in Co Antrim

A photo of the fire aboard the vessel. Photo: Kevin McAuley

Two men were rescued by the RNLI after their boat caught fire near Rathlin Island in Co Antrim on Monday evening.

At around 8.11pm, it was reported that two men were in the water after a fire broke out on their 18ft speedboat.

Red Bay RNLI from Cushendall were tasked to the incident.

The two men were rescued by a passing yacht and then transferred to the lifeboat.

They were brought back to Ballycastle, where they were met by the Coastguard. Conditions at the time were described as calm.

Speaking on the callout, Red Bay RNLI Helm Gary Fyfe said: “Thankfully, we had excellent conditions this evening and both people were safely recovered from the water.

"The fire took hold quickly and they made the correct decision to evacuate the vessel. We would advise people to carry a means of calling for help and to always wear a lifejacket.”

The vessel later sank at 9.40pm.