Two men have died on Ireland’s roads in two separate incidents within just 24 hours.

A man in his 50s was killed in the early hours of this morning when his car veered off the road and collided with a ditch on the M3 southbound in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí received reports of the crash between Junction 5 and Junction 6 southbound.

The driver of the car was fatally injured during the collision. His body has been removed from the scene.

The road is currently closed between Junctions 5 and 6 as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the M3 between Navan and Dunboyne last night between 12.30am and 1.20am and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Separately, a man in his 80s died in a fatal car crash in Donegal yesterday evening.

The man, the driver and sole occupant of a car, was fatally injured in a two car collision at Greenbank, Quigley’s Point in Muff, Co Donegal.

A driver and passenger, two men in their 30s, travelling in the other vehicle, were treated at the scene for their injuries.

The collision took place at around 5.30pm. Gardaí are investigating the incident.

The two vehicles were driving along the R238, between Muff and Quigley's Point when the crash took place.

The dead man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny General Hospital. Gardaí said a postmortem will take place at a later date.

The scene is currently preserved for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. And the R238 is closed and local diversions are in place.

The road will remain closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will begin their examination in the morning.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Muff and Quigley's Point between 5pm and 5:30pm this evening and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.