Two men killed in Sligo rally crash named after car loses control and hits wall

Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire died in the crash on the sixth stage of the eventTragic incident brought weekend number of deaths on Irish roads to four

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Sligo that led to the deaths of two really competitors. Photo: James Connolly

A garda at the scene of a fatal crash during the Sligo Stages Rally near Ballymote, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

The two men who died when their car hit a wall during the Sligo Stages Rally have been named locally as Gene McDonald and Daire Maguire.

Both men were competing in a Ford Escort rally car when the tragedy happened during the event yesterday afternoon. One of the men was driving, while the other was acting as navigator.

Mr McDonald was from Cootehill in Co Cavan and Mr Maguire was from Lisnaskea in Co Fermanagh. The crash occurred on a narrow country road near Ballymote, Co Sligo, at about 3pm.

Both men were well known in Irish rally circles north and south of the border.

They were among four people to lose their lives on the country’s roads at the weekend.

Motorsport Ireland has begun an investigation into the tragedy.

Yesterday, the organisers of the rally, Connacht Motor Club, confirmed an incident had taken place resulting in the event being halted.

Emergency services went to the location in the townland of Banninacarrow, Ardnaglass, but the two men were pronounced dead.

Gardaí are investigating the incident and appealed to members of the public not to share footage of the crash on social media, but to instead make it available to law enforcement.

The two bodies were removed to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash in Co Sligo that led to the deaths of two really competitors. Photo: James Connolly

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Art McCarrick, the Sporting Manager of Motorsport Ireland, said the governing body sends their thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased and those who assisted at the scene.

“The accident happened on the sixth stage of the event, it was the second running of that bit of road.

“It was used earlier in the day as stage three and just before 3pm the car left the road and it collided with a wall and, unfortunately, the driver and the co-driver succumbed to their injuries.”

Mr McCarrick added: “We have a very strong safety record. Safety and competitor safety are front and centre of what we do but unfortunately, accidents and fatal accidents can happen in any sport and tragically, it was our sport yesterday.”

He said the serious protocol was immediately activated yesterday following the incident.

“We would urge particularly young members of the public and this was a plea from An Garda Síóchána yesterday: any videos or images from the incident – and we believe there may be one or two circulating – that they are removed or reported as they are seen on social media and forwarded onto both ourselves and the gardaí.”

He said it was a “very difficult day” for the sport.

“We have a safety plan that's pre-approved prior to the event which takes into account every eventuality and motor sport can run in pretty much in any conditions in Ireland apart from snow.

“Cars would have the appropriate tires if the conditions are wet and people drive according to the road conditions so, we don’t know yet it road conditions played a factor in the accident. Like I said, there had been a full running of that stage previously without any incident.

“Matters like that will form part of the investigation which we ourselves have launched and also Garda Síochána and we are actively assisting them in their investigation.

“A huge level of planning goes into an event like this and tragically, you can still do all that planning. The most vulnerable part of any car are its occupants.

He said both men were “experienced competitors” and “well-respected” in the sport, adding that the driver had over 15 years experience and the co-driver had over 20 years experience.

The international governing body for motorsport, the FIA, also posted a message of condolence on Twitter.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Councillor Gerard Mullaney, the ​

­cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, said: “People are numbed and saddened that there has been a tragedy at this rally, despite the best efforts of the organisers.

“It passed by my house and I found it was very well organised and every safety precaution possible was taken.”

He added: “I would like to express my condolences to the families of the two deceased drivers, and to the Connacht Rally organisation. That such a happy event ended in such tragedy is just appalling.”

On Saturday afternoon, Ciaran Keating – a brother of singer Ronan Keating – died in a road collision near Swinford, Co Mayo. On Saturday evening, a man (19) was killed after the car he was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary.