Two men killed in separate crashes on tragic weekend on roads

A man in his late 30s, who is believed to have been from Gorey, Co Wexford, died after the car he was driving collided with another car on a notorious accident black spot around 8.30am yesterday. His name has not been released.

The driver of the other car, a woman aged in her 50s, was injured in the crash and was taken to Wexford General Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Pip Breen said he was driving to his local election count centre from his home in Gorey shortly before 9am yesterday when he came across the horrific accident scene on the R741 at Raheenaskeagh, Oulart, near Gorey, before emergency services arrived.

"The road was wet and the cars were in bits," he said.

Mr Breen said he pulled over and joined a number of other motorists who had encountered the tragedy.

He met the ambulance racing to the scene after ensuring that emergency services were alerted to the accident.

Dangerous

He said the accident had occurred on a dangerous bend in the road where another motorist died several years ago.

"You have no sight line coming into the bend. It's a severe bend and it's easy to lose a car on it," he told the Irish Independent.

He said the accident has left the community in shock and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased driver and the injured woman.

"It's a huge tragedy. This is a phone call that someone unfortunately is going to get. It's devastating for both families," he said.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision with a tractor in Kells, Co Meath, on Saturday.

The 26-year-old driver suffered serious injuries after he collided with the tractor at Balrath Cross in Kells around 4.10pm on Saturday.

He was rushed to James Connolly Memorial Hospital but died of his injuries early yesterday morning.

The 19-year-old driver of the tractor was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours yesterday as garda forensic collision investigators examined the scene.

The tragedies occurred just hours after gardaí concluded their 24-hour National Slow Down Day on Friday. The campaign resulted in 304 motorists being caught speeding between 7am on Friday and 7am on Saturday, in a crackdown in which the speeds of 195,768 drivers nationwide were checked.

Chief Supt Paul Cleary, of the Roads Policing Bureau, thanked those drivers who were found to be compliant and drove within the speed limit, adding he "would encourage all drivers to drive safely, comply with and respect speed limits".

