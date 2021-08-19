Two men killed following three-vehicle road collision in Co Meath

A garda checkpoint near the scene of this morning’s fatal crash on the R152 between Duleek and Killmoone Cross. Photo: Tony Gavin

Two men have died after the vehicles they were driving were involved in a collision in Meath this morning.

The three-vehicle collision occurred on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek, County Meath, at approximately 6.40am on Thursday morning.

The driver and only occupant of a van involved in this collision, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s, who was the driver and only occupant of a car involved in this collision, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with serious injuries.

He passed away a short time later.

No other serious injuries were reported to gardaí.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R152 between Kilmoon Cross and Duleek between 6.20am and 6.50am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.