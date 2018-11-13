Two men have died and one remains in a serious condition after a car hit a tree in Co Mayo.

Two men killed and one seriously injured after car hits tree

Gardai are investigating the fatal accident that occurred on the Killala Road on the outskirts of Ballina at approximately 11:15pm on Monday night.

A man (20s) died at the scene and two other males (20s) were taken to Mayo General Hospital where the second male passed away a short time later.

The third man remains in a serious condition.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Local councillor Gerry Ginty said that the town of Ballina is in shock.

"It's very tragic that two young men lost their lives and a third is fighting for his life.

"My heart goes out to the poor mothers and fathers who were woken up last night to the horrible news."

Mr Ginty said that the three young men were friends and were very well-known in the area.

"Last night when the news broke, a large crowd of teenagers and people in their 20s gathered at the scene in shock. It was a very bad sight, they were all in a terrible state.

"The lads are from Ballina and come from well respected families. My thoughts are with them all."

The local councillor added that the road is near a residential area but that there is a bad bend.

"It's not a particularly dangerous road, but it's just one of these things that can happen. The whole community is just devastated."

Councillor Jarlath Munnelly also paid tribute to the young victims saying that the community is still trying to come to terms with the shock this morning.

"It's very tragic waking up to this news. My thoughts are with their families at this time."

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors