Gardai are continuing their investigation into a fatal road traffic collision in the west of the country last night which claimed the lives of two young men.

Two men killed after car hit tree in Mayo are named locally

The victims, named locally as Jack O’Hora (21) and Ricky Langdon (28), were traveling in a black Audi vehicle when it crashed along the Killala Road in Ballina, Co Mayo.

A third man, aged 29 and also from the locality, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the tragic collision.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the single vehicle collision which occurred at around 11.15pm last night.

The community of Ballina has been left shocked by the deaths of two local men.

Mr Langdon, from the Ballina area, was pronounced dead at the scene after the vehicle collided with a tree.

Killala Rd. Ballina, Co. Mayo - scene of fatal road crash.

The two other men were transferred to Mayo General Hospital but Jack O’Hora was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood the third man remains critically ill in the hospital’s intensive care unit in.

Local councillor Gerry Ginty said that the town of Ballina is in shock.

"It's very tragic that two young men lost their lives and a third is fighting for his life.

"My heart goes out to the poor mothers and fathers who were woken up last night to the horrible news."

Mr Ginty said that the three young men were friends and were very well-known in the area.

"Last night when the news broke, a large crowd of teenagers and people in their 20s gathered at the scene in shock. It was a very bad sight, they were all in a terrible state.

"The lads are from Ballina and come from well respected families. My thoughts are with them all."

The local councillor added that the road is near a residential area but that there is a bad bend.

"It's not a particularly dangerous road, but it's just one of these things that can happen. The whole community is just devastated."

Councillor Jarlath Munnelly also paid tribute to the young victims saying that the community is still trying to come to terms with the shock.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors