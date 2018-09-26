Two men injured in separate iron bar and knife attacks
Two men have been left injured in separate attacks in Co Laois and Wexford.
In the first incident a man received stab wounds in an attack at O’Moore Place, in Portlaoise at approximately 8pm yesterday.
The victim is a man in his 30s, who was allegedly attacked by another man known to him.
He was taken to Portlaoise Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Investigations are ongoing.
In a separate attack a man was assaulted with an iron bar at Clonegal, a village outside Bunclody in Co Wexford, at approximately 11.30pm last night.
The victim was the occupant of a house who went out to check a noise disturbance in his yard.
After reaching the yard a man in his 30s who was said to be hiding in a ditch allegedly assaulted the resident with an iron bar.
The victim was later treated for a non-life threatening head injury.
A man in his 30s was arrested nearby and taken to Baltinglass Garda station where he was detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
