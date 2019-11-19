Two people were hospitalised after two separate collisions on the country's roads this morning.

Two men hospitalised after separate morning collisions on M50 and in Limerick

In Dublin, a motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a serious road traffic collision on the M50 this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the collision which occurred at the merging of the off-ramp and the M50 at Junction 5 Finglas southbound.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45am.

The male motorcyclist, whose age is currently unknown, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

They are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Separately, a cyclist was seriously injured in Limerick this morning after being struck by a car.

The collision occurred at Childers Road shortly after 7.15am.

The cyclist, a 25-year-old man, was removed to Limerick University Hospital where his condition is described as serious.

The male car driver was also taken to Limerick University Hospital with minor injuries.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Investigations into the incident ongoing.

Last night, an elderly man died after the car he was driving collided with a ditch in Cork.

The man, who is in his 70s, suffered fatal injuries in the accident which occurred outside Newmarket in north Cork shortly after midnight.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any road users who may have travelled through the area between 12:10am and 12:30am, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111.

