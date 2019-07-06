Two men were hospitalised on Saturday following an altercation on the Luas.

Two men hospitalised after 'altercation' on Luas

Gardaí attended the serious assault which occurred at Mayor Street, Dublin at approximately 6.15pm.

One of the men, aged in his twenties, received serious head injuries in the assault and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

The second man, also aged in his twenties, received serious injuries and was taken to St James hospital.

Both sets of injuries have been described as non life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing.

