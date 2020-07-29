Two men have died in single-vehicle crash in Co Monaghan

Gardai are appealing for information from the public (PA)

Two men have died in a single-vehicle collision in Co Monaghan and gardai are appealing for information from the public.

Tragedy has struck the town of Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, after the vehicle the two men, in their 30s and 40s, were travelling in, crashed, causing both occupants to lose their lives.

The collision took place at 2.30pm today on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish, Co Monaghan.

A Garda spokesman said: “The two occupants, males in their 30s and 40s, have been pronounced dead.

“Their bodies remain at the scene, which is currently preserved for examination by garda forensic collision investigators.”

The road is closed with diversions in place. Gardai have made a public appeal for information, particularly from those with dashcam footage, who may have been in the area between 2 to 2.30pm.

Anyone with information can contact Castleblayney Garda Station on: 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666 111.

