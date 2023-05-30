Two men found ‘clinging to buoy’ rescued after being swept out to sea

The Irish Coast Guard has urged people to exercise caution when near the coast as the good weather continues over the coming days.

Two males were rescued by the Irish Coast Guard on Tuesday evening after getting into difficulty in the water in north county Dublin.

The Irish Coast Guard national operations centre received emergency calls regarding two males who were in difficulty in the sea at Malahide close to the Grand Hotel.

While their exact age has not yet been confirmed, it is believed they are aged in their late teens or early 20s and were swimming when they were caught by a very strong current.

The rescue team from Howth, who were just returning from a call, were tasked along with an RNLI inshore boat from Howth Harbour and Coast Guard Rescue 116.

A passing boat which happened to be helmed by an off-duty member of the Howth Coast Guard team picked up the two people who were out of depth clinging to a mooring buoy.

They were then dropped ashore to waiting Coast Guard shore crews, they did not require any further medical attention.

The area in question is normally a red flag beach during lifeguard season which means it has been deemed too unsafe to swim.

It added that it is encouraged by the quick response of the public recently to contact the Coast Guard at 112 or 999 when they see someone who may be in trouble.